Hey Product Hunt.
Quick confession.
I lead a remote team, and for the most part, we hated project management tools, unnecessary meetings, and awkward daily standups.
Even worse. Most PM tools just tell you what to do in such a boring way.
So, I decided to build something different. A tool so rewarding, it actually made my team addicted to finishing tasks.
Lockdn is a fun, transparent tool designed to supercharge productivity, reward effort, and make working genuinely feel good.
With Lockdn, your team can:
✅ Log daily tasks and track workflow.
🪙 Earn tokens for every win.
🏆 Climb the team leaderboard for bragging rights.
🎁 Unlock custom rewards set by your team.
💥 And collect badges as undeniable proof of hustle.
Every feature in Lockdn is backed by science, engineered to improve productivity through the power of dopamine.
We're confident we've built the ultimate tool to get your team Locked-In and obsessed with crushing goals.
We'd love your support on this launch!
