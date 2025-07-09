LLM SEO Index Crawler Check
Launching today
Check if your website can get crawled by ChatGPT
17 followers
Check if ChatGPT, Claude, and Google can crawl your site in 10 seconds. Find and fix robots.txt issues blocking AI visibility.
17 followers
Check if ChatGPT, Claude, and Google can crawl your site in 10 seconds. Find and fix robots.txt issues blocking AI visibility.
Content Gap Report for LLM SEO
LLM SEO Index let's you check if your website(s) are visible to AI search assistants like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude as well as to traditional search engines like Google and Bing.
I recently noticed that the robots.txt for one of my websites actually stopped ChatGPT from crawling the website. Why? A few days ago I accidentally enabled a bot crawling feature on a web hosting platform that was configured stricter than I expected.
That's why we built LLM SEO Index, to easily identify problems like these.
We currently cover:
ChatGPT
Perplexity
Claude
Amazon (Alexa)
Apple (Siri)
Meta AI
and
Microsoft Bing
DuckDuckGo
Yandex
Brave
With more and more users going directly to ChatGPT to get answers and recommendations it matters a lot whether AI search assistants can crawl your websites or not.
Unfortunately many websites block ChatGPT and other bots by accident. Serving of websites has become more and more complex in the last few days and often many different systems have to play well together to make sure your web properties are actually crawlable the way you want them to be crawlable.
With LLM SEO Index we built a simple check that you can run for your website(s) or for websites of your clients to get a fast high level result that helps you to dig deeper if there is anything unexpected going on.
We want to make this as good as it possibly can be. Any feedback you have is very welcome!
That's a great tool idea, I noticed a few weeks ago I was inadvertently blocking ChatGPT. Would be curious to see the full report from llmseomonitor, but once I am signed in, I'm encountering an error trying to check my website.
Content Gap Report for LLM SEO
@lynfogeek thank you for the feedback. This is exactly why we built the crawlability check. It's so easy to block crawlers without noticing, especially if you have a whole portfolio of websites powered by a bunch of platforms that change crawlability settings.
Very interesting @ full report.
Can you try https://searchconsoleaudit.com to check Google Search Console and https://contentgapreport.com to check if we can generate a full Content Gap Report for your site?
Thank you for your support!