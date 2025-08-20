Launching today
Kromio.ai

Kromio.ai

Turn ideas into Chrome Extensions

7 followers

Visit website
The no-code Chrome extension builder for everyone! Describe your idea, and Kromio's AI creates a professional extension instantly. Perfect for SaaS tools, productivity hacks, and business automation. Free tier available - coding skills not required!
Kromio.ai gallery image
Kromio.ai gallery image
Kromio.ai gallery image
Kromio.ai gallery image
Kromio.ai gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsSaaSArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Ian Worx
Maker
📌
Hey everyone, Ian here from Kromio.ai. I built Kromio because I wanted people to have a simple way to turn an idea into a high-quality chrome extension. This whole time I've been developing the site, I focused on quality results and using the best AI models available. You can create extensions from a text prompt AND upload an image (example: "Make an extension that displays a dashboard like the attached image"). Also you can REVISE any extension you created - or revise an extension in the Gallery! I wanted to build a community-focused solution for chrome extension building, so I added a "Favorites" feature to make the best extensions naturally rise to the top of the Gallery. I'm all ears when it comes to feedback. That's why I added super-simple "Send Feedback" buttons. I'm also ready to answer any support questions, which is why I added a "Report issue" button throughout the site. I built the site in React, so it's modern and loads quickly from page to page. For a limited time, you can use coupon code 100OFF to get your first month of Pro membership free! New users get 8 credits per month (I might increase this). So please try out Kromio.ai, give me some feedback, and make some killer extensions!
Intercom
Intercom
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted
© 2025 Product Hunt