Krepling is a centralised cloud based e-business and hosting platform designed for aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners. Users are given the ability to build, scale, and manage their businesses using one powerful central content management system.
Krepling Pay is a white-labeled, platform-agnostic checkout engine that lets customers complete purchases in one click—no login or account needed. Reduce friction, build trust, and boost repeat sales with a fully branded, optimized flow.
Krepling is a revolutionary tool for aspiring entrepreneurs, providing a centralized cloud-based e-business and hosting platform. Empowering users to build, scale, and oversee their ventures through a robust content management system, Krepling simplifies the intricacies of online brand development. This platform is indispensable for business owners, offering a seamless and efficient solution for their diverse needs. 🌐🚀
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Liam, a co-founder at Krepling.
Today we’re launching Krepling Pay, a product that redefines what retail checkout should be.
For over a decade, merchants have been sold the lie that “one-click checkout” solves cart abandonment. But rates have only gone up, now costing merchants over $18B a year. The real issue isn’t speed, it’s trust, friction, and broken UX.
We haven't just built another checkout plugin. We rebuilt the entire flow from the ground up.
Krepling Pay is a platform-agnostic, fully white-labeled checkout engine, designed using data from 37,000+ checkout UX patterns. Every part of it, from address fields to confirmation steps, is engineered to reduce friction and earn trust. See more about our build process here: https://youtu.be/kchQp5GhDLg
It adapts to any platform, embeds natively into your brand, and gives you full control. No redirects, no co-branding, no lock-in.
For returning customers, we built a frictionless wallet system that enables one-click checkout, without ever forcing account creation or disrupting the flow. It’s secure, optional, and built to drive repeat purchases naturally.
Merchants also get a real-time backend with full visibility into checkout performance, repeat purchase behavior, payment failures, and more.
Krepling Pay is available via plugins for WooCommerce and Magento at launch, and APIs for headless or custom storefronts. No complex onboarding. Self-sign up, plug in, and go live in minutes.
Our pricing is simple: 2.75% + $0.30 per transaction, with volume-based rates available. No hidden fees. No added complexity.
Excited to hear your thoughts.
Love the idea of a fully white-labeled, platform-agnostic checkout! How customizable are the address/payment fields per region?
@aj_123 Beyond just customizing the branding, colors, and styling, merchants can decide whether or not to collect shipping details within the checkout, and can enable currency localization so that payment fields and currency options adapt based on the customer’s region.
The wallet experience is also fully white-labeled, and customers can personalize it by adding multiple cards and shipping addresses, giving repeat buyers a faster, branded experience.
In our next release, merchants will also be able to select and customize which regional payment methods appear at checkout, giving them even more control over localized experiences.
