👋 Hey Lovely PH community! George's here, it's been a while, but we are back! 😊
Tired of juggling between Slack, Dropbox, Google Sheets, Docs, WeTransfer, etc.?
We’re excited to launch Kreatli 2.0: Fulfilling our mission to help Creative Teams streamline and simplify post-production workflows.
🚨 Pains Creative Teams keep running into:
• scattered files across multiple platforms
• feedback lost in chat threads
• chaotic revision process
• zero transparency into who’s doing what
Even worse - most teams don’t want yet another tool. They want something that just works.
🛠️ What Kreatli Does
Kreatli simplifies post-production by bringing project tracking, contractor/team management, and revision process into one streamlined platform:
• All-in-One Project Hub - Organize files, tasks, and team communication by project with zero clutter or tool-switching.
• Real-Time File Review - Comment on videos, images, and docs in one place - no downloads, no email chains.
• Effortless Collaboration - Invite freelancers and teammates, track progress, and keep everything moving from edit to delivery.
🎯 Who it’s built for
• Content Creators - Manage your content production, keep track of projects, and collaborate seamlessly with your contractors.
• Creative Teams - Organize your projects, communicate easily with clients, and ensure smooth file sharing for faster project delivery.
• Digital Agencies - Coordinate internal teams, manage multiple client projects, and streamline feedback - so nothing falls through the cracks.
✨ What makes it different
• Purpose-built for content production - Designed specifically for creators, creative teams, and digital agencies.
• Integrated media review & feedback - Includes real-time comments and a built-in file review tool tailored for videos and graphics.
• Streamlined, all-in-one workflow - No more tool-switching; plan, collaborate, and deliver in one structured workspace.
Please let us know if you have any suggestions or feedback in the comments. We are just getting started, so every piece of feedback is pure gold!
🌐 https://kreatli.com
If you'd prefer a personal walkthrough, grab a free 1:1 slot with me here:
💻 Book a call
🎁 Exclusive Launch Offer!
Get 20% OFF on the Pro Plan for 2 MONTHS – valid for 48h after Product Hunt launch! 🚀
Huge thanks on behalf of the entire two-man team. ❤️
Cheers,
George & Yury
