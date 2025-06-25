Kraa
The writing app for everything
Kraa is for writing. Whether it's private notes, collaborative documents, blog articles, or even messages/group chats.
Meoweler
Kraa is an app that aims to be the ultimate abstraction for writing. It's suitable for note taking, collaborative documents, blogs, but even use cases like messaging or group chats — thanks to its unique 'writer' role. Ever dreamt of having a conversation in real-time and without a compose box? Probably not. But, now you can!
Example of a chat inside Kraa: https://kraa.io/producthunt
Example of a blog article: https://kraa.io/kraa/examples/echolibrary