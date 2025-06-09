Kodosumi
Launching today
Runtime environment to execute agentic services at scale
45 followers
Deploy and scale your AI agents with Kodosumi, the open-source runtime built for developers. Fast, scalable, and fully free to use.
45 followers
Deploy and scale your AI agents with Kodosumi, the open-source runtime built for developers. Fast, scalable, and fully free to use.
Kodosumi
Kodosumi sounds like a solid foundation for AI agent deployment — fast, scalable, and open-source is exactly what devs need to move quickly without constraints.
Kodosumi
@supa_l that's exactly our intention!
Sumr tldr - Summarize Web and Text
kodosumi also works well for any tasks which are intended to run for prolonged periods of time