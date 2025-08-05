Launching today
From simple words to consistent, professional art.
From simple words to consistent, professional art.
Kira is an AI agent for creativity. Describe your idea, get an image. Edit by talking. No prompts, no layers. Build for anyone with ideas, even if you’ve never made art before. Try it, test it, break it. Just you and your imagination, in conversation 💫
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I’m Owen, founder of Kira.art.
We built Kira because creative tools today often feel like they get in the way of the idea. Too complex, too fragmented, too slow. Kira is different: it’s an AI agent for creativity. You talk, it creates. You refine, it understands. All in a continuous flow.
✨ No prompt engineering.
🖼️ No layers of toolbars.
🧠 Just your idea, turned into a visual instantly.
We made Kira for visual designers, creative explorers, and anyone who’s ever said “I have something in mind, but I can’t quite draw it.”
We’re live today and would love your feedback! Try Kira, drop your ideas in the comments, or ask us to test something weird, Kira loves a challenge
Thank you for checking us out!✨
@owen_longbo Congrats for your launch! I tested it and it is giving the results according to my requirements.
Thanks for sharing :)
@sania_khan10 Thank you so much for trying it out, Really glad it matched your needs!
We’re still in early stages, so if you have any suggestions or ideas, we’d love to hear them 🙌,Hope you keep creating with Kira ✨