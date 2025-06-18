KeyFlow
Launching today
Custom Adobe Photoshop shortcuts, no matter the keyboard
Struggling with broken or missing shortcuts in Adobe Photoshop? KeyFlow lets you remap any key or combo—perfect for non‑QWERTY or damaged keyboards—so you can reclaim tools, panels, and hidden features and keep your workflow fluid.
Hey Everyone! 👋
I’m Geoffrey, developer of KeyFlow – long-time Photoshop user and keyboard-layout tinkerer.
🧩 Why KeyFlow Exists
I built KeyFlow after struggling with broken or missing keys on an old laptop—important shortcuts vanished, halting my workflow. When I looked into it, I found countless designers—especially those with AZERTY, QWERTZ, JIS, and other layouts—facing the same issue. So I decided to do something about it.
⚡ What KeyFlow Solves
* Photoshop shortcuts unusable due to keyboard layout conflicts
* Hidden or “menuless” commands you can’t remap normally
* Inefficient workflows due to missing brush toggles, layer navigation, opacity control
🔧 What KeyFlow Does
* Custom remapping of any key or key combo (Ctrl, Shift, Alt, etc.)
* Access to menuless commands missing from Photoshop's default editor
* Supports 40+ layouts: AZERTY, QWERTZ, JIS, Arabic, Cyrillic, Finnish, and more
* Free macOS version allows six custom shortcuts (3 basic + 3 modifier combos)
* Windows version offers unlimited remapping plus team licensing
* Portable profiles to save and switch shortcut sets easily
Try the free macOS version or take the Windows trial for a spin—link’s on our site. Your feedback will directly shape the roadmap for future features and languages.
🙏 Huge thanks to everyone who tries it and shares feedback. Let's reinvent Photoshop workflow together!