Key Snap
Launching today
One key. One snap. Done.
Key Snap is a powerful macOS app that lets you capture your screen quickly and efficiently using keyboard shortcuts. Capture entire screens or individual windows with a single key—no internet, no tracking, just instant screenshots.
I was inspired by a fantastic product with a brilliant idea and decided to create my own version. While excellent solutions already exist, I wanted to make an app that’s easy to install from the App Store.
After thoroughly testing its features, I’m excited to share it with you. There’s still room for improvement, so I’d love to hear your feedback. Thanks for reading, and have a great day!
Not a macOS user (currently slaying with NixOS at the moment), but interested with this!