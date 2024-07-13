been using vmake for a couple weeks now — honestly didn’t expect to like it this much lol the auto captions? legit. super accurate even with my weird accent 😅beauty mode is a lifesaver when I film at 11pm looking like a zombie and the AI enhancer?? made one of my blurry clips look like I shot it on a real camera. ngl it’s kinda replaced like 3 different apps I was switching between before. if you make talking videos a lot, def worth checking out.

