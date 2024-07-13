Vmake is the #1 AI talking video editor designed to help creators, coaches, and professionals effortlessly produce scroll-stopping content — from expert explainers to client success stories. With auto captions, video templates, AI enhancers, and high-converting thumbnails, Vmake empowers you to connect, inspire, and grow your audience — fast. Just upload your footage and get pro-level videos in minutes.
Hello Product Hunt,
At Vmake, we’ve seen firsthand how challenging it is for industry professionals — coaches, consultants, creators, and small business owners — to consistently produce video content that looks professional and actually drives results.
Most tools out there are either time-consuming, too technical, or only solve one part of the workflow.
That’s why we built Vmake — to bring everything into one place and make high-quality talking videos fast, simple, and effective. Whether you’re sharing knowledge, building trust, or growing your business, Vmake is designed to support you every step of the way.
This launch reflects the creators we serve: practical, ambitious, and deeply committed to their craft. We’re just getting started — and we’re building for you.
Thanks for checking us out.
Cyril
Operations Manager, Vmake