The most minimalist workout tracker that gets out of your way. No social feeds, no notifications. Just efficient logging with 1000+ exercises, smart search, color-coded calendar, and PR tracking. Built for people tired of bloated fitness apps.
mohamed rimshad
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I built Just Log because I was personally frustrated paying loads of money for workout apps packed with features I never used. Started as a quick side project - just wanted something simple to log my gym sessions without fighting social feeds and meal planning nonsense. Spent ~60 days building completely in public on Twitter/X and Reddit, sharing every bug fix, feature decision, and small win. The response was incredible - went from 30 followers to 500+ just by being authentic about the process. After launching on iOS, we've already reached 2000+ users who clearly share this frustration with bloated fitness apps. Turns out the solution was just... removing stuff instead of adding more? Built for people who want to track their workouts efficiently and get on with their day. No notifications, no social pressure, no feature bloat. The app focuses purely on what matters: logging your sets, tracking your progress, and getting out of the app in under 30 seconds. Sometimes the best product is the simplest one. Would love your thoughts and support! 🚀
Nicole Astor

A very comfortable and minimalistic fitness app, super convenient. I can really feel your passion behind it, great work !

Cruise Chen

Love the no-fluff approach here—tracking workouts always felt way too complicated for me. Does it sync across devices, or is it all local? This is just so refreshingly simple!