The most minimalist workout tracker that gets out of your way. No social feeds, no notifications. Just efficient logging with 1000+ exercises, smart search, color-coded calendar, and PR tracking. Built for people tired of bloated fitness apps. Just log it
This is the 2nd launch from Just Log. View more
No fluff workout tracker
Just Log
Launching today
The minimalist workout tracker that gets out of your way
Free
Launch tags:Android•Health & Fitness•Tech
Launch Team
Just Log
Tidyread
A very comfortable and minimalistic fitness app, super convenient. I can really feel your passion behind it, great work !
Agnes AI
Love the no-fluff approach here—tracking workouts always felt way too complicated for me. Does it sync across devices, or is it all local? This is just so refreshingly simple!