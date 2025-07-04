Subscribe
Sign in
Jukebox

Jukebox

Launching today

Free alternative to Spotify Collaborative Playlists

32 followers

Visit website

Never fight over the aux again! To use, create a "box" then share a link with friends so they can add songs. It's fair, so if person A adds two songs and person B adds one, B's song goes between A's. Scales infinitely!

© 2025 Product Hunt