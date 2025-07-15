Jokr.bar
Launching today
A well-timed joke to stop your visitors from bouncing.
40 followers
Jokr.bar triggers a well-timed, funny sticky bar when visitors try to exit - using humor to stop bounce and give your site one last shot to convert.
Interesting thing, congrats on the launch. But I feel that I will be nervous of it. How do you think?
Honestly, using a joke to catch people right before they leave is genius—humor always wins me over tbh. Love this idea, team!