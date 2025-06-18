ittybit
APIs to automate annoying media stuff
Use ittybit's media APIs to store, transform, and get intelligence from your video, audio, and image files. Start with a few lines of code and scale to millions of uploads when you're ready. Try ittybit free (no credit card required).
Lex
As a founder, seeing what Paul and the team built gets me hyped. They're doing exactly what great founders should - taking a real pain point they lived through and building the solution they wished existed. The features are honestly wild, but what really got me was how they thought through the entire dev experience. From their API design to their docs, you can tell they're obsessed with making it dead simple for builders to create. Classic case of great founders turning their scars into solutions - exactly the kind of team I’d want handling our video infrastructure.
ittybit
Hi Product Hunt!
I'm Paul Anthony Williams, co-founder of ittybit. Huge thanks to Nathan for hunting us!
Paul Gardiner and I had both built media processing services at our previous companies (a few times!), and we were fed up of having to choose between:
1. orchestrating a dozen services, typing magic ffmpeg incantations, spending more time on devops than building our product
2. using a blackbox service that charged a huge premium, and which we couldn't easily customise to our needs
So we built ittybit to help other devs add media features to their apps in minutes.
ittybit helps you:
- securely store video, image, and audio files
- transcode media into all the right formats
- get rich data from files using the best AI models
- deliver them via a global CDN
With carefully-crafted APIs that make it easy to get started, provide lots of flexibility when needed, and don't lock you in if you only need a few features (we work great with other object storage services).
Today we're also launching Automations.
It's a new feature that allows you to run powerful workflows whenever new media is added to your project. With ~10 lines of JSON your app can be ready to handle millions of files!
For example, you can trigger a workflow to:
- automatically transcribe and caption videos
- moderate images for NSFW content
- transcribe and caption audio files
Tell us what you think!
We're devs who built this for other devs, so we’d love your feedback!
Please try it, suggest improvements, and tell us what’s missing. Also drop questions below and we'll be online all day to answer them.
🙏 Thanks for the support, and happy building!
– Paul Anthony Williams (Maker)
p.s. We've doubled our free tier for early adopters. It includes 100 GB delivery/month, 50 GB storage, and 20 GB processing/month so you can launch your side projects with zero risk. If you exceed that, we’re upto 90% cheaper than AWS too.