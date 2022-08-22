Inworld develops AI products for builders of consumer applications, enabling scaled applications that grow into user needs and organically evolve through experience.
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Kylan, CEO of @Inworld, and I'm excited to share Inworld TTS with you.
We've spent the past four years working alongside thousands of builders, and this launch represents a lot of what we've learned since our first Product Hunt debut in 2022. At Inworld, we build AI products that help consumer applications scale and evolve with their users. Inworld TTS is our first step towards removing a critical barrier that is keeping builders from their next million users.
What is it?
Inworld TTS delivers state-of-the-art quality and latency at the most affordable price on the market; $5 per 1 million characters, whereas other solutions charge over $100. Here’s a quick example:
What do you get?
✅ Industry-leading quality (Word Error Rate & Speaker Similarity)
✅ Real-time latency (median latency of 200ms)
✅ Free zero-shot voice cloning
✅ Multilingual and crosslingual support
✅ Audio markups for emotion, style and nonverbals
✅ SOC2 Type II + on-premise deployments
✅ Open-sourced training and modeling code
How is this possible?
We're focused on removing the most pressing infrastructure barriers that keep great AI applications from scaling. Voice is one of the biggest cost and complexity hurdles facing today's builders, so we decided to tackle it head-on.
We repurposed large language models for speech synthesis rather than using traditional TTS architectures. This innovative approach, combined with streamlined serving infrastructure, enabled us to deliver state-of-the-art quality and real-time performance at a fraction of the cost. You can read (or listen) to the specifics here.
Where can you try it?
Inworld TTS is available today via API and can be experienced in our TTS Playground, where you can test pre-built voices or clone your own voice – go check it out! Sign up today and get 2M characters for free.
