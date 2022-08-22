Inworld
AI products for growing applications.5.0•20 reviews•
778 followers
AI products for growing applications.5.0•20 reviews•
778 followers
Inworld develops AI products for builders of consumer applications, enabling scaled applications that grow into user needs and organically evolve through experience.
Inworld
Hi Product Hunt! We're back! I'm Kylan, CEO and co-founder of @Inworld.
Today we're releasing Inworld Runtime, the first AI runtime engineered to scale consumer applications. All self-serve Runtime usage is FREE through August, so now's the perfect time to build.
We initially built the Inworld Runtime to tackle our own headaches serving large gaming and media partners like NVIDIA, Google, Xbox, Disney, Niantic, and NBCUniversal, and we are now opening up Runtime to everyone.
Over the last few years working hand-in-hand with consumer builders we learned that there are three most common problems holding consumer AI adoption back:
“I vibe-coded a prototype in 4 hours. Why does it take us 4 months to launch?”
“After a new feature launch, my team spends 6 months on maintenance and bug fixes. We can only do 2 features per year.”
"We just spent months on a feature that no one wanted and were wrong about what drives our users to spend more time. We need to run more tests."
Runtime was built to solve these challenges. It works easily with your current ML stack and integrates with your favorite models through a single interface and API key, giving you instant upgrades like:
Adaptive Graphs: vibe-friendly and production-ready SDKs with pre-optimized nodes for every model type, auto-scaling graphs, and smart edges; built in C++ for speed.
Automated MLOps: auto-captured telemetry, automated workload management, live metrics suites, and managed custom model training/hosting.
Live Experiments: one-click A/B tests, concurrent experiments, dynamic user targeting, and smart rollout. No code changes, instant insights.
Leading consumer AI applications are already using Runtime and its components. Status by Wishroll scaled from prototype to 1 million users in 19 days with over 20x cost reduction, Little Umbrella now ships new AI games monthly instead of yearly, and Bible Chat reduced their AI voice costs by 85% and scaled their voice features.
Get started with Runtime today:
Follow the quickstart guide
Explore popular templates
Learn how to vibe code with Runtime
We can’t wait to see what you create.
– Kylan
P.S. For teams that are spending more than $10K/month on AI or have raised more than $3M, we'll cover your first $20K of Runtime usage and give you dedicated integration support. If that's you, just contact our team at gtm@inworld.ai.
Inworld
@kylan_gibbs This is the pinnacle of the last four years of Inworld. Very happy for the team!
Inworld
Very proud of my teammates at Inworld for bringing Runtime to life. In particular, working with @andreasassad behind the scenes to maximize Runtime's reach has been a blast. Can't wait to see what consumer applications get built.
Inworld
Exciting times ahead!
Start building now by checking out http://inworld.ai/runtime.
We can't wait to see all the cool stuff the builders will create!