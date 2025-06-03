interTabs
Launching today
The AI Tab Manager
20 followers
A cute and easy-to-use browser extension that helps you keep your tabs organized in an intelligent way
Hey, Charles here. I'm the co-creator of interTabs, a cute and easy-to-use browser extension that helps you keep your tabs organized in an intelligent way.
😵💫 Have you ever opened 50 tabs in one window and don't know what to do?
😖 Or tried a tab manager that you just hate to use?
With interTabs you can:
📁 Save your tabs as a Session you can reopen anytime.
🧠 Say no to a mess of meaningless names—your Sessions are auto-labeled with AI.
🧹 Organize your open tabs intelligently with one click.
✍️ Start a new Session for a task—just enter what you're looking for (e.g. learn Python)
🧩 Currently available on the Chrome Web Store. Coming soon to Safari, Firefox & Edge.
🎁 And as a thank you to the Product Hunt community, we're offering 50% off for our Annual Premium plan—that's just $1 a month! Use the code PHLAUNCH at checkout.
We'd love to hear your thoughts, feedback, or any questions. Just leave a comment below or reach out to us at hi@intertabs.com
This looks very helpful for me and a couple more friends I know! Also, cute logo, nav design and overall UI ☺
just added to Chrome :D
Clicking 'maximal session' opened a lot of new windows with 1 tab each which was kinda confusing as to why it did it..