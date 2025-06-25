Interactive Avatar

Create an interactive avatar with lip-sync and animations

Interactive Avatar is a freemium platform for interacting with customizable virtual avatars. Key features include: * AI-Powered Expressions: Avatars respond to voice/text input with facial expressions and lip-syncing abilities. * Context-Driven Gestures: Avatars use appropriate gestures based on the context. * ReadyPlayerMe, PlayerZero and Avaturn avatar integration. * Support for full-body animations using Mixamo files. * Customizable script providing access to all options, methods and events.
Launching today
New landing page design, new features includes voice cloning
We now have a new landing page and have added even more features. * New central location for storing avatars * Voice cloning area where you can assign your own voices to your avatars * Train your avatar with additional custom knowledge * Full body animations
Free
Hey everyone 👋 Thanks for checking out our launch! We built this because we felt there wasn’t a simple, developer-friendly way to bring avatars to life. With our platform, you can import avatars from places like ReadyPlayerMe or Avaturn and make them interactive with a script we provide. The script gives you access to methods and events to hook into, while the platform lets you manage security settings and customize how your avatars behave. For us, the goal was to create something straightforward yet a relatively powerful that save developers time and lets them focus on building cool experiences instead of reinventing the wheel. We’d love to hear your thoughts, feature requests, or any ideas on how you’d use this. Excited to see what you’ll build 🚀