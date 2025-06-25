Interactive Avatar
Create an interactive avatar with lip-sync and animations
Interactive Avatar is a freemium platform for interacting with customizable virtual avatars. Key features include: * AI-Powered Expressions: Avatars respond to voice/text input with facial expressions and lip-syncing abilities. * Context-Driven Gestures: Avatars use appropriate gestures based on the context. * ReadyPlayerMe, PlayerZero and Avaturn avatar integration. * Support for full-body animations using Mixamo files. * Customizable script providing access to all options, methods and events.
This is the 2nd launch from Interactive Avatar. View more
New landing page design, new features includes voice cloning
Launching today
We now have a new landing page and have added even more features. * New central location for storing avatars * Voice cloning area where you can assign your own voices to your avatars * Train your avatar with additional custom knowledge * Full body animations
