Interactive Avatar is a freemium platform for interacting with customizable virtual avatars. Key features include: * AI-Powered Expressions: Avatars respond to voice/text input with facial expressions and lip-syncing abilities. * Context-Driven Gestures: Avatars use appropriate gestures based on the context. * ReadyPlayerMe, PlayerZero and Avaturn avatar integration. * Support for full-body animations using Mixamo files. * Customizable script providing access to all options, methods and events.