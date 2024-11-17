hello, sina here, founder of integralhq.com. hope you're well.

i'm self publishing a small free book on building, growing and monetizing online communities. i've built lots of communities that have anything from hundreds to thousands of members (including a small paid founder community in asia), and i've always used the same set of actions/mental models for going from 0 to the first 20 active members and then more, and then retention, then the growth flywheel and monetization.