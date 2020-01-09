Instagram is the best social media platform for me I personally really like because it is not just for sharing pictures ,reels and stories but also I am working most of the time to promote the businesses and increase the sales. I run paid ads on Instagram see the insights of progress of that ad and the most important and great feature of Instagram business is that it allow us to targeted audience for our product and services as a result we get more sales so that is the most favourite thing which I like in this platform.

Helpful (2) Share Report 2yr ago