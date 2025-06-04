InBrackets [AI]
Launching today
AI answers inline as you type, just use [brackets]
No more switching tabs or copying and pasting. Just type your request in [square brackets] anywhere on the web, and InBrackets will seamlessly replace it with an answer, suggestion, translation, or rewrite—powered by the latest AI models.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I built InBrackets AI to save time and keep focus while working with text online. Instead of switching tabs or copying prompts, you can just type in [brackets] and get instant AI help—right where you need it.
I’d love to hear your feedback and ideas!
What use cases would you like to see?
Any features you’re missing?
Thanks for checking it out! 🚀
Here is the link to the Chrome Extension: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/inbrackets-ai/ihcmjlkbgokjocadhkimjadbjcnhjfmg