It totally seems like a really great tool and even asset for a lot of individuals. For the first time it actually seems to be exactly how the company advertises it's product "a pocket agency", in my opinion this will help a lot of business grow and save a lot of time and money for the already developed enterprises. Of course there is still room for improvements to the product itself, the founders seem really aware of this, since they announce this on their website as well. So just for clearance, this review is for the idea itself not for the product right now. Even though IMGPT does a great job on companies that provide products, it still has a hard time for service providers, but I am sure this will be taken care of in the future.

