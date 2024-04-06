IMGPT blew my mind!
It crafts custom ad creatives with just a page link, saving me time and effort.
Supercharge your marketing game with this brilliant and user-friendly AI tool.
Its Generative AI effortlessly churns out custom ad creatives.
It totally seems like a really great tool and even asset for a lot of individuals. For the first time it actually seems to be exactly how the company advertises it's product "a pocket agency", in my opinion this will help a lot of business grow and save a lot of time and money for the already developed enterprises. Of course there is still room for improvements to the product itself, the founders seem really aware of this, since they announce this on their website as well. So just for clearance, this review is for the idea itself not for the product right now. Even though IMGPT does a great job on companies that provide products, it still has a hard time for service providers, but I am sure this will be taken care of in the future.
👋 Hey PH community! David here, co-founder of IMGPT.
Today, we’re excited to launch IMGPT v2, your new way to create ads. Rebuilt from the ground up, IMGPT helps solo founders and small teams go from link to high-converting, professional ads in minutes.
Have you ever thought to yourself, "Damn, marketing is kinda hard."?
Not because it’s rocket science, but because most small teams:
❌ Don’t know what they’re doing
❌ Don’t have time
❌ Don’t have money for agencies
❌ Don’t have employees to delegate to
I’ve lived this firsthand, having worked inside multiple small businesses, startups, and as a marketer myself. Even great products struggle to get traction because creating ads is just… too damn complicated.
IMGPT was built to fix that.
🚀 What is IMGPT?
It’s your personal, pocket-sized marketing agency.
Simply drop in a URL - we scan your site, extract your offer, brand tone, and visuals, then generate ready-to-publish ad creatives tailored to your business. No forms. No templates. No guesswork.
✨ What’s new in v2?
→ New AI Models and systems
→ Faster, more consistent visual generation
→ Edit, remove, resize or add elements in one click
→ Publish your creatives to Ads Managers
→ Create realistic, studio-quality product shoots
→ A fully redesigned, intuitive dashboard
🧠 Built for:
→ Solo founders launching their first product
→ E-commerce teams with lots of products
→ Service providers struggling to find customers
We're still in Early Access, but users are already seeing CTRs in the 9–10% range and cutting hours off their ad creation time.
✨ We offer a 7-day free trial — no credit card required.
🎁 And for PH users: enjoy 35% off any plan for your first month. Just use code PH35IMGPT at checkout.
💬 I’d love to hear your feedback, answer questions, or jam on ad angles in the comments!
David
Co-founder @ IMGPT
