iipmaps turns messy PDFs and CSVs into clean, on-brand visuals fast. Upload data, our AI fixes columns and locations, you pick a template and export. Maps, charts, explainers. Used by FMCG, gov and startups to brief execs and blow up on social.
iipmaps
👋 Hey PH, Ashris here from India in Pixels!
We’re launching iipmaps: drop a PDF or spreadsheet, get a publish‑ready map or chart in 5 minutes. No code. No GIS. No designer queue.
Why iipmaps transforms the whole “send me the data” dance:
1. Everything visible, not buried. Templates, datasets, brand kits, map layers sit in one place. You see what changed and what shipped. No digging through Slack threads or versioned PPTs.
2. Context is on the canvas. Notes, rules, data cleaning steps, and geographic layers live with the visual. The AI is not guessing your intent from a single prompt.
3. You watch it build. Data gets auto‑cleaned, matched to regions, and rendered in front of you. Tweak labels or colors with drag and drop, hit export, move on.
This makes data-to-visual feel natural, transparent, and actually collaborative, not a black box.
What people are already making
* 📊 State-wise consumption heatmaps for board decks (https://x.com/indiainpixels/stat...)
* 🧭 Incident and impact zone maps for security teams (https://www.instagram.com/p/DLAM...)
* 🗳️ Poll results visualized by region or segment in minutes (https://www.instagram.com/p/C180...)
* 🧒 Explainer charts for social that do not look like spreadsheets (https://www.instagram.com/p/C8Bw...)
(Drop me a sheet in the comments and I will post your visual back.)
What we believe
Software should not punish you for messy data. The fastest path from raw info to shared understanding is a visual you can trust and tweak in seconds.
I am here all day. Throw feedback, bugs, impossible map requests. Let’s jam.
