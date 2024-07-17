327 followers
Hey Hunters!
Super excited about this one — Ideogram Character is finally here! It’s the first character consistency model that actually works using just one image.
No more messing around with tons of references or prompts — just upload a pic and boom, your character stays the same across all your generations.
Perfect for creators, storytellers, comic artists… basically anyone who wants their characters to actually look like the same person every time.
Give it a try
Whoa, Ideogram instantly caught my eye—if this speeds up turning ideas into visuals, I’m all in! Could it handle rough sketches too? Super curious about where you’ll take this.
Been waiting for this! As a long-time Ideogram user, consistent characters was my number one most-wanted feature. I've been wrestling with monster prompts and other tools just to get decent consistency. If this works with a single image, it's a huge relief. Can't wait to test it on my projects.
