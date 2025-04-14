IconCraft AI
Easiest tool to create beautiful app icons
Introducing IconCraft: The fastest way to create professional app icons!✨ Simply describe your app concept, browse AI-generated design options, and instantly download your perfect icon. No design skills needed. Get a free credit on signing up!
Hello, I'm Sachin, creator of IconCraft,
Happy to share this new tool that has been incorporated under ,IconCraft which is - iOS 26 App Icon Mockup Generator, its completely free. Its a quick way to preview your app icons on the latest iPhone home screen, complete with iOS 26 aesthetics.
No need to browse hundreds of templates- simply upload your app icon, drag, preview and export in beautiful, high-res detail.
Beautifully generated mesh gradient backgrounds that blend perfectly with your app icon, along with tastefully chosen wallpapers.
It’s open-source, lightweight, and focused entirely on one thing: making your icon look great in context.
Thanks for checking it out!
Motherboard
Looks promising! How's it going so far?
@preetmishra Thanks! Just launched recently, so still looking for feedback, tried to make UX as good as I can, would love to hear your thoughts if you try it out🙌🏻