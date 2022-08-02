Iago is the first immersive Japanese Language Visual Novel game! Join Iako-chan and her parrot Iago on an adventure through Japan, learning the conversational phrases & grammar through real-world situations & scenarios!
Launched on June 27th, 2024
Launched on May 30th, 2023
Launched on August 2nd, 2022
