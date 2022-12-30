Ultimate framework for data exchange and asynchronous state management. Take advantage of caching, queuing, persistence, offline first support, request deduplication, authentication, progress tracking, architecture guidelines and more!
This is the 2nd launch from Hyper Fetch. View more
HyperFetch 7.0.0
Launching today
Integrate with any API
New release of the API management framework.
Highlights:
• New DevTools 🪄
• Generate SDKs 🔌
• Powerful CLI ✅
• New Docs 📚
• Plugins system 🌐
• New Sockets 🚀
HyperFetch dramatically simplifies app maintenance.
Don’t fall behind. Choose HyperFetch.
Hyper Fetch
After months of building and testing… Hyper Fetch 7.0 is finally live 🎉
You can now generate SDK of your(!) products and share it with customers.
This comes with dedicated CLI and ability to generate it from Swagger/OpenAPI documentation.
New Sockets release allow you to build realtime experiences and easily connect it to the core package of HyperFetch.
There is also HyperFlow - dedicated devtools to visualize data flow in your application, for the supercharged DX.
Thanks to everyone who gave feedback, tested, or pushed the limits of v6 — this one’s for you ❤️
Offline-first with caching AND request deduplication? Ngl, that’s exactly what my last project needed. Super smart stuff—huge props to the team for building this!