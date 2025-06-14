Subscribe
Sign in
Hunyuan3D-2.1

Hunyuan3D-2.1

Launching today

From images to high-fidelity 3D with PBR materials

13 followers

Visit website
3D & AnimationAI Generative Art

Hunyuan3D-2.1 by Tencent is a fully open-source, production-ready AI for 3D asset generation. It creates high-fidelity 3D with PBR textures from images and runs on consumer GPUs. Full code and weights are released.

© 2025 Product Hunt