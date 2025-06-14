Hunyuan3D-2.1
From images to high-fidelity 3D with PBR materials
Hunyuan3D-2.1 by Tencent is a fully open-source, production-ready AI for 3D asset generation. It creates high-fidelity 3D with PBR textures from images and runs on consumer GPUs. Full code and weights are released.
Hi everyone!
Just blown away by the surface texture details from Tencent's new Hunyuan3D-2.1🤯 It's labeled as a 2.1 update, but the leap in quality from version 2.0 is honestly night and day.
The realism in the PBR materials, like the light interacting with metallic or other complex surfaces, is on another level. And what makes this even more significant is that it's a fully open-source, production-ready system. They're releasing the full training and inference code, not just the model weights.
Plus, it's designed to run on consumer GPUs, making this level of quality much more accessible. For a field where many top tools are proprietary, having a framework this good go completely open is a fantastic contribution.