• 2 reviews

I was so happy to know about such useful app! It's really sad while trevelling you don't have an opportunity to get information about some historical places and objects. This app will definately help me to know more. I tested it in my city and was surprised to see how many objects are covered by Herodot AI. Not just historical places, but even restourants and supermarkets. It's also great that the app has follow ups after every story, so you can make your own trip without personal guide.