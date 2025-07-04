HelloCV AI
Launching today
Notion style CV/Resume site with AI on a FREE .cv domain
Create a Notion style personal site from your CV or Resume using AI — no code or design skills needed. HelloCV AI helps you stand out, showcase your work, and land more interviews in seconds. Your personal site gets hosted on your FREE custom cv domain.
Altschool Africa
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Opeyemi, founder of HelloCV AI, and I’m thrilled to share what we’ve been working on with all of you today. 💥
🎯 What is HelloCV AI?
HelloCV AI turns your resume into a beautiful personal website on a yourname.cv domain in seconds, for free. It is inspired by Notion’s style and it's an alternative to read.cv (Read.cv did migrate all their .cv domains to us! 👇🏽)
You can upload your CV, paste a short bio, or even start from scratch. Our AI takes it from there creating a job-winning, mobile-friendly, SEO-optimized profile that’s ready to share anywhere.
💡 Why we built this
Too many talented folks get overlooked because their resumes don’t pop or their LinkedIn feels too stiff. And building a personal site from scratch? That’s time-consuming and overwhelming.
We wanted to make building your online professional identity as easy as sending a tweet.
🔥 Why HelloCV > Other Resume Builders
Others give you templates. We give you a website with your own .cv domain, live in seconds. Our team manages the official registry of .cv domains.
Others need hours of formatting. We use AI to build a stunning, mobile-optimized profile in under a minute.
Others trap you in boring PDFs. We make you LLM visible, Google-visible and recruiter-ready with SEO-rich web resumes.
Others look static and outdated.
We let you embed videos, showcase projects, and collect real endorsements.
Others gate keep with paywalls.
We give you the core experience free including your own personal domain for a year.
Others control your data.
We put you in charge with full privacy toggles and content control.
✨ What makes HelloCV AI special
🧠 AI transforms your resume/bio into a sleek personal site
🌐 Hosted on your free .cv domain (e.g., opeyemi.cv, j.cv, akshat.cv, )
⚡ Go live in seconds — no code, no design skills needed
📱 Optimized for mobile, desktop & recruiters’ AI tools
📩 Share one link across job boards, LinkedIn, emails & more
🤝 Add endorsements, showcase projects, link everything that matters
🔒 Full privacy control: keep your profile public or private anytime
Whether you're job-hunting, freelancing, or building your personal brand, HelloCV helps you make a memorable first impression effortlessly.
We’re on a mission to reshape the entire career space - jobs are up next. So if you're a professional, keep an eye out for our upcoming features!
🎥 See it in action:
👉 Watch our 30-sec walkthrough
🆓 PH Exclusive
We’re offering 1 year of free .cv domains just for the Product Hunt community! 💝
👉 Claim yours here - https://hellocv.ai
We’re so excited to hear what you think, how you’d use it, and what features you’d love to see next. Drop your feedback, ideas, and questions, we’re all ears.
Big thanks to the PH team and the incredible PH community. 🙏
Let’s build better first impressions together. 💼
Opeyemi & Team HelloCV
Hi Product Hunt Community!
We created HelloCV to make a professional presence as easy as publishing a PDF.
Upload your CV / resume → get a personal CV site → own yourname.cv, in under 60 seconds.
We believe everyone deserves a modern, lightweight CVsite.
Would love to hear what you think!