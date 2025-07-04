Subscribe
Notion style CV/Resume site with AI on a FREE .cv domain

Create a Notion style personal site from your CV or Resume using AI — no code or design skills needed. HelloCV AI helps you stand out, showcase your work, and land more interviews in seconds. Your personal site gets hosted on your FREE custom cv domain.

