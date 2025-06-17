Hartect
Launching today
Monitor Antiviruses & AI blocking your website
22 followers
Monitor and remediate your website's reputation. It may be blocked and flagged by Antivirus, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, the government, consumer rights, or anything else.
VocalRemover
👋 Hey friends!
Meet Hartect, your round-the-clock guardian of domain reputation.
Why we built Hartect?
Waking up to a domain blocked by ESET, Spamhaus, Avast or any antivirus engine can vaporize traffic, tank email deliverability and stain your brand. Worse, you often find out days (or weeks) too late to stop the damage. We felt that pain ourselves - so we built a fix.
What Hartect does?
150 + security & blacklist sources monitored 24 / 7 (antivirus, DNSBLs, Safe-Browsing feeds and more)
LLM reputation checks across ChatGPT, Gemini & Claude - catch AI-generated “unsafe site” labels before they spread
Instant alerts and optional managed delisting so you’re not alone when something trips
5-minute setup → paste a domain or an IP address and you’re protected
API & webhooks for plugging live trust signals straight into your stack or dashboard
Behind the scenes we’re crunching 300k-plus provider scans and 3k+ websites daily to keep false positives low and detection fast.
Why now?
Competitors and unhappy customers flag innocent domains faster than ever, and a single false positive propagates in minutes. Once you are flagged by one, other blacklists follows. Founders, marketers and dev-teams need the same speed on detection and automatic remediation - that’s Hartect, all in one solution.
Show PH some love ❤️
We’re offering a 50% lifetime discount for the Product Hunt community, visit our promotion page here https://hartect.com/plans/earlybird50. If protecting your domain reputation matters, we’d be thrilled for your feedback and tough questions - help us climb and we’ll keep shipping features you ask for! (Promotion code is valid for 1 month)
Jump in, give Hartect a spin, and let us know what you’d like to see next.
Thanks for the support! 🚀