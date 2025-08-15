25 followers
Hi Product Hunt,I spend a lot of time on email and calendar, and a lot of time driving, so we built Harmony AI, an iOS app to manage email and calendar purely with voice! (Available today for Gmail and Google Calendar)The Harmony AI voice assistant has a super realistic voice, is easy to talk to, and has access to 44+ tools, including things like Draft Email, Unsubscribe, Create Event, and Summarize Emails. It is designed to help you get your inbox to zero and all caught up on your calendar. Just tell it what to do, and it can do it.Of course, some worry about privacy and risks of AI with their email and calendar, so we’ve put certain checks in place:- Emails are never sent without first asking for confirmation- Emails cannot be permanently deleted, so any mistakes are recoverable- None of your emails or events are stored or saved by us- All connections are secure and encrypted- No data is ever sold or used for AI training purposes- Our tech has successfully passed a 3rd-party security CASA auditWe have a 14-day free trial in the App Store, after which it is $9.99/month. This is our early bird pricing, so be sure to lock in this price before it increases!Please let me know of any questions/feedback :)- Nathan 🫡
