Turn thoughts into text at the speed of speech
A minimal speech-to-text widget that works locally on your Mac. Activate with a shortcut, speak anywhere you'd normally type, and watch your words appear instantly. Perfect for AI chats, emails, and any text field.
@mnlcpc Really appreciate the offline-only model. So many speech-to-text tools require cloud processing, which is a dealbreaker for sensitive work. Big respect for prioritizing local data privacy.
Hey@shahriardgm , thanks. Harker isn’t a hiring tool ... but it lets you speak instead of typing in any app, so you can use it with Greenhouse, Lever, or anything else that accepts text.
As someone who constantly jumps between emails, docs, and chat apps, Harker is a game-changer. I love that it works anywhere on macOS and doesn’t get in the way.