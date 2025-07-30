14 followers
Hi Product Hunt 👋
We're the Munich-based developer team behind Fusionbase, an external data platform trusted primarily by large enterprises. Over the years, we've had countless conversations with individual developers and smaller teams seeking access to real-time company data. Unfortunately, our enterprise-focused model meant we often had to say "no."
Today, we're thrilled to finally say "yes!" 🎉
Meet handelsregister.ai - our self-service REST API designed specifically for developers and small teams. Instantly access real-time German company data directly from your IDE. No sales calls, compliance forms, or long waits - just simple, immediate integration.
Get started by signing up, installing our Python or JavaScript SDK, and making your first API call in minutes. Enrich CRM systems, automate due diligence processes, autofill forms, or build intelligent onboarding flows, all powered by structured JSON or official PDFs directly from the Handelsregister.
🚀 Key Features:
AI Mode: Advanced entity matching and web data - even for companies not listed officially.
Core Company Info: Legal form, registration details, address, contact info, company purpose.
Management & Executives: Current and past directors, including roles and tenure.
Financial KPIs: Revenue, net income, employee count - available historically.
Detailed Financial Data: Comprehensive balance sheets and profit & loss statements.
Official Publications: Access insolvency notices, registry filings, and annual statements.
Real-time PDFs: Instantly retrieve shareholder lists and official registry extracts (AD/CD).
We're excited to empower the developer community and eager to hear your feedback!
Have questions or want to discuss use cases? Drop us a comment or DM - let’s chat! 🚀
@kgossling How’s the rate limit for batch enrichment
Any caching built in
@kgossling @masump Hi Masum,
we're currently at a limit of 60 requests per minute but are actively working to increase this. We've also developed an open-source Python package with built-in enrichment functionality that automatically caches (snapshots) previously enriched entries. You can find it here: https://github.com/Handelsregister-AI/handelsregister
This is useful.
@malithmcrdev thanks, happy to hear that!
Hi Masum,
we're currently at a limit of 60 requests per minute but are actively working to increase this. We've also developed an open-source Python package with built-in enrichment functionality that automatically caches (snapshots) previously enriched entries. You can find it here: https://github.com/Handelsregister-AI/handelsregister
@malithmcrdev thanks, happy to hear that!