With Hailuo Video App from MiniMax, you could easily create AI videos (text & image) with "Director Mode" for cinematic camera control – all on your phone! iOS, Android, web.
Launched on March 8th, 2025
Hey Hunters,
Meet Hailuo 02 — world‑class video quality at record‑breaking cost-efficiency!
✅ Best-in-class instruction following
✅ Handles crazy physics (yes, it can do acrobatics 🤹♀)
✅ Native 1080p resolution
🚀 Tech highlights:
➥ 3× more parameters, 4× more data, 2.5× more efficient
What do you think?