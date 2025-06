This is the 5th launch from Google.dev. View more

Gemma 3n is Google's new open model, optimized for on-device multimodal AI. Its novel MatFormer architecture enables powerful yet efficient models (like the 2B/4B variants) that can run locally on phones and laptops. Supports image, audio & video.