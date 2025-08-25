Launching today
Globe Map for Framer

Globe Map for Framer

The interactive 3d globe plugin

Glob Map is the must-have plugin to add an interactive 3D globe to your Framer projects. Drag & drop, customize markers and styles visually - no code required.
Design ToolsNo-Code3D Modeling
Hello 🙌 I’m super excited to launch Globe Map 🌍 — a Framer plugin that lets you create interactive, customizable 3D maps in just a few clicks, without writing a single line of code. With Globe Map, you can: 📌 Add dynamic pins linked to your data 🎨 Fully customize the look & feel ⚡ Embed the map directly into your Framer projects 🔗 Create unlimited Globe for all your projects I built this to make it effortless to create immersive visual experiences, and already 150+ Framer builders are using it 🎉 🔗 Try it here: https://www.framer.com/marketpla... I’d love to hear your feedback 🙌 What feature would you like me to add next? Umut - Memselon ☁️
