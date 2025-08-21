Launching today
From git clone to running code in one command

Stop wasting hours on environment setup. Our AI agent takes any GitHub repository and gets it running automatically, debugging every error, installing every dependency, and handling all the painful setup work that usually kills your coding momentum.
Why did I build this? Because I was tired of brilliant ideas dying in dependency hell. Last year, I was working on multiple research repos. What should have been 5 minutes of exploration turned into 3 hours of debugging CUDA versions, Python conflicts, and missing dependencies. Sound familiar? What's unique about our approach: - We don't just install packages - we understand the entire codebase using AI and predict what will break - Unlike coding assistants that help you write code, we focus purely on the unglamorous but critical job of getting existing code to actually run - We provision the right hardware automatically - no more "this needs a GPU" surprises - Our agent doesn't give up. It keeps debugging until your code works, just like a determined human would What I'm most proud of: We've tested this on 100+ repos ranging from simple web apps to complex ML research projects. Watching someone go from frustrated to coding in minutes instead of hours never gets old. The future where you can try any open-source project without setup friction is finally here. No more bookmarking repos "to try later" and never actually doing it.
