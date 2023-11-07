FuseBase /formerly Nimbus/
Scattered tools and clunky collaboration cost you time and money. FuseBase unifies internal and external teamwork—powered by AI agents that automate admin work, so you focus on what matters most. It’s like Notion, but purpose-built for internal teams and external collaboration. Turbo-charged with always-on AI Agents that live inside your FuseBase workspaces, inside every portal, inside a lightning-fast browser extension, and inside our Zapier-style Automation Hub
Hey PH Family! 👋
Two years ago, we launched v1 of FuseBase. Thanks to your love and support, we became #1 in every category—including Product of the Year for team collaboration! Our original focus was seamless internal and external collaboration. But right after launch, the AI revolution kicked off. So, we dove deep—exploring new tech and integrating it into FuseBase…
💥 Meet the new evolution of FuseBase! Your next step in working smarter with your team and external partners. 🤖
We’ve combined two major technologies—AI Agents and MCP—to help you work smarter, not harder. Imagine having your own dream team of executive assistants for every department and team member, working for you 24/7.
What makes FuseBase unique is the combination of a powerful knowledge management platform, branded portals, and a Chrome browser extension. Create AI agents in one place and use them everywhere—even in your browser.
⭐ Main Features:
AI agents for every department and team member—internal and external
MCP integration (Beta): Use our MCP servers or connect your own MCP URLs
Browser extension for real-time research and outreach, powered by AI Agents and MCP integrations
Full branding & white-label portals for external collaboration
Internal space for all your knowledge
Video and audio AI transcription
Automation hub to connect and orchestrate your workflows
Coming in July: share Agens publicly, Embed on Website or inside other Platforms
We’d love to hear your thoughts:
If you could have an AI agent automate any part of your daily work, what would you choose first?
Looking forward to your ideas—let us know which agent or MCP connection you want to see next!
👉 A quick note on MCP:
MCP is brand-new tech! A lot depends on which provider you choose if you connect your own MCP servers. We’ve built in the option to add instructions for each MCP—so be sure to use them for best results! 💪
Hey guys! The co-founder of FuseBase here 🖐
Happy you can now see how the ideas of our whole team came to life.
So proud of what we built together! We are all ears to hear your feedback on our update.
Hey Product Hunt fam - exciting moment for our team!
Meet FuseBase AI Agents - think: a team of 24/7 assistants that actually do the work, not just talk about it. Built into your portals, browser, and workflows. Fast, flexible, and human-friendly.
Come check it out, and tell us what you'd build with it 😻