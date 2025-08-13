Launching today
Fume
Get Playwright tests from a Loom video
6 followers
Get Playwright tests from a Loom video
6 followers
Fume is your AI QA team. Describe what you want to test with a single Loom video and Fume will create Playwright browser tests for you. Tests will automatically run twice-a-day on our cloud and will be maintained automatically!
Fume
Hey Product Hunt! Fume is tool to generate an extensive Playwright test suite from simple Loom videos.
The Problem
Startups do not have end-to-end tests because they are very time consuming to create and maintain. No-code builders are fragile and require a lot of mental effort to design good tests. Therefore the luxury of knowing you did not break anything in your app when you ship is reserved for big-tech.
The Solution - What is Fume?
Fume is a tool to generate an extensive browser test suite starting from a single product walkthrough video (i.e. Loom, Tella, Jam.dev etc...)
🎥 You can get multiple tests generated with a single video
🏃♂️ Tests will run twice-a-day by default on Fume's cloud - no setup needed.
🔔 You can get test report notifications in your Slack
❤️🩹 Tests will be auto-maintained by Fume's agent in the background. Not even big UI/UX changes will break your tests
🔓 Tests are 100% Playwright. So there is no vendor lock-in even if you stop using Fume
🔌 Fume tests plug right into your CI/CD pipeline with an API.
Try it out
If you are product person or an engineer who is sick of receiving bug reports from users, you only need a test account in your product to try Fume.
You can try our Live Demo without an account at https://app.fumedev.com/demo
You can also sign up and get 1 month of free trial (ProductHunt launch special😁) at https://fumedev.com
Our Story
We are two Turkish🇹🇷 college drop-out founders. We were a part of YC's W24 batch. From day-one we aimed to integrate LLMs into software development in a fully autonomous way. We started out as a generalist AI SWE and then focused only for writing Playwright tests. Our initial generalist agent turned out to be the backbone of our product!
I'm also pretty active on X and LinkedIn. Give me a follow if you want to watch my funny videos :)
X -> https://x.com/aegucer
LinkedIn -> https://www.linkedin.com/in/aegu...