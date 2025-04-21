Komiko

Komiko is an AI creation platform for visual storytelling. Easily design characters, generate art, create comics, and produce stunning animations. Built by and for anime and comic fans, Komiko makes it easier than ever to bring your stories to life.
KomikoAI Video to Video

Launching today
Make your videos pop with anime, cyborg, fire styles & more
KomikoAI Video-to-Video transforms your videos into stunning new styles — from anime to retro game, fire to Naruto cosplay, and more! Choose from over 80 creative templates or customize your own with prompts. Go viral on social media in just a few clicks!
Artificial IntelligenceAnimationVideo
Sophia H
Maker
Hey Product Hunt community! 👋 I’m Sophia, maker of KomikoAI. I’m thrilled to share our recent update, something we’ve been working day and night to build: KomikoAI Video to Video! With KomikoAI, you can transform any video into eye-catching new styles — from anime and claymation to cyberpunk, K-pop idol, Naruto cosplay, and more. Pick from 30+ creative templates, or use your own prompts and reference images to customize! 🎨 Why did we build this? It all started with the Studio Ghibli trend — how a simple photo became magical in that style. That got us thinking: what if we could do that for video? So we built KomikoAI Video to Video to help anyone turn ordinary clips into stunning, shareable content. (Pro tip: in our tests, posting side-by-side before/after videos boosted views by 3x!) 💬 We’d love your feedback This is a big milestone for Komiko, and we’re so excited to finally share it. Please give it a try and let us know what you think — what you love, what’s buggy, and what you want us to add next! Thanks so much for reading — and I can’t wait to see what you create 💫 Sophia
sania khan

@sophia_h Congrats on your launch! Looking Interesting can't wait to try.

Sophia H
Maker

@sania_khan10 Thank you! Pls give it a try and let us know what you think!

Charlene Chen

Congrats on your launch. It is excited to know that I can generate comics and anime with Komiko, and I hope it will help boost my YouTube channel. Thank you!

Sophia H
Maker

@charlenechen_123 Thank you! I'm sure you can!

Ashish Yadav

This looks cool, will try it out. Congrats on launch

Sophia H
Maker

@droidash Thanks, pls give it a try!