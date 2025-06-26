FLUX.1 Kontext
Launching today
Powerful In-context AI image editing, now open source
FLUX.1 Kontext by Black Forest Labs is a powerful model for in-context image editing. The 12B [dev] version is now open-weight, offering top-tier character and style consistency on consumer hardware.
Hi everyone!
For a while now, FLUX.1 Kontext has been something of a legend in the AI image community, known for its incredible ability to edit images with contextual understanding.
Well, now Black Forest Labs made the [dev] version open-weight! This means a model with top-tier character and style consistency can now run on our own consumer hardware. It’s about iterative, contextual editing that actually works.
Given the buzz the model has already had, I'm sure many have tried it. So, now that there's an open-weight version you can run on your own machine, who wouldn't want to give it a try?