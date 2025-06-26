Subscribe
Sign in
FLUX.1 Kontext

FLUX.1 Kontext

Launching today

Powerful In-context AI image editing, now open source

4 followers

Visit website
Photo editingAI Generative Art

FLUX.1 Kontext by Black Forest Labs is a powerful model for in-context image editing. The 12B [dev] version is now open-weight, offering top-tier character and style consistency on consumer hardware.

© 2025 Product Hunt