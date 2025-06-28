Fluent
Launching today
AI Writing Assistant for macOS
Fluent is a handy AI writing assistant for macOS. Write smarter in any app, generate replies on Slack and Mail, fix grammar, translate, and more. Supports customizable actions with shortcuts, image handling, OpenAI, Google, OpenRouter and local models.
Dear Product Hunt community 👋
🪄 Have you ever wanted to instantly refine formatted content in Slack, Notion, Mail, or any other app? Say you have a formatted report with a bunch of headings, lists, links, etc. – and you want to refine its style, tone, grammar, or add a bunch of details with a single shortcut? Now there's a solution for that.
I'm thrilled to announce Fluent – the true macOS Apple Intelligence replacement. It's an AI-powered floating Smart Panel I've poured months of effort into, driven by a personal need to streamline my multilingual skills. Fluent has some spirit in mind – it's built to organically fit into your workflow. Not distract you.
🔋 Fluent is built with power users in mind, offering a native macOS experience. Fast and fluid. It boasts some pretty handy features like customizable hotkey shortcuts and an "Auto Insert" feature that lets you instantly insert or replace text in any app.
🔥 The powerful Smart Panel will either follow your mouse when called, or it can also be pinned anywhere on screen, and minimized to a small "pill" that stays there ready for action!
💪 With over 30 bundled actions, the ability to create your own custom actions with custom shortcuts and variables, as well as support for image/screenshot attachments, Fluent is designed to adapt to your needs. Furthermore, it supports local MLX models (Apple Silicon Macs only), allowing you to run them directly without external tooling, alongside support for OpenAI, Google, and OpenRouter providers with encrypted API keys.
Highlights:
✅ Fast & Fluid (it's a native macOS app)
✅ Customizable Hotkey Shortcuts for Actions
✅ Instant Automatic Insert Feature
✅ 30+ Bundled & Custom Actions with Variables
✅ Image & Screenshot Attachment Support
✅ Local (MLX) Model Support
✅ OpenAI, Google, OpenRouter Provider Integration
✅ Encrypted API Keys stored in Keychain
✅ Freemium Model with Lifetime Unlock Option
✅ No Data or Telemetry Collection
✅ App Store Distribution with Family Sharing (1 purchase for up to 5 family members)
For those who've read this far: I invite you to my Discord server for anytime support, feedback, feature requests and general discussion on macOS apps and AI. I'll be also giving away some promo codes for a full free app unlock there – stay tuned!
This looks awesome — a great collection of AI tools that are easily accessible in a well-designed package!
I appreciate that I can bring my own keys or run local models — and I would like it even better if I could connect to @LM Studio or @Ollama since I've already downloaded some hefty models and would prefer to not do so again.
Will support for MCPs be added?
@chrismessina thank you for the feedback ❤️
Yes, support for creating custom providers (including @LM Studio and @Ollama) is planned, and will definitely be supported in one of the upcoming releases.
MCPs is something I strongly consider. Would love to hear your best use cases to understand how this integration could benefit you the best!
What are the use cases for 0.6B local models in writing context?