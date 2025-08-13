Launching today
FirstUser.app
Guaranteed feedback on your product launch
16 followers
Guaranteed feedback on your product launch
16 followers
90% of launches get little to no feedback. FirstUser connects you with other builders so you always get thoughtful, actionable reviews - before or after your Product Hunt launch. Give feedback to earn it back.
FirstUser.app
Finally something that isn't based on your follower count. Most people use producthunt for exposure. And now its turned into just another social media platform where reach=follower count.
Congrats on the launch. Something I would definitely try. Love the concept
FirstUser.app
@jinsoncjohny Yeah, I noticed the same. YC products get 'automatic' wins while other similar ideas get 1 or 2 likes and no helpful comments.
AltPage.ai
Whoa, love this concept! Getting guaranteed feedback on a launch is such a game-changer—so many of my ideas just fizzle without input. Does it work for super early prototypes too?
FirstUser.app
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Hei, thanks! Ofcourse it also works for prototypes. As long as its testable and you have Karma to get reviews. So if you review products to get Karma (needs to be > 0) your product will be shown to others!