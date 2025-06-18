Over the past months, I ve been building something I ll be launching here on Product Hunt very soon.
The starting point was a simple observation: Search is no longer just Google.
People are turning to ChatGPT, Perplexity, Bing Copilot and others AIs and making decisions directly there.
First Answer
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Johanna, co-founder of First Answer, and I’m excited to finally share what we’ve been building with you.
Over the past year, I’ve spoken with dozens of marketing leaders and founders, and I kept hearing the same frustration: “We don’t know what AI tools are saying about our brand, or if we’re even showing up.”
AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity are quietly becoming how millions of people discover brands and make decisions, but the answers they give are opaque, change constantly, and often prioritize competitors.
The problem: Traditional SEO tools don’t track AI-generated answers. Marketers are flying blind while user behavior shifts right under their feet.
Our solution: First Answer monitors how your brand is represented across the top AI platforms, so you can see exactly what’s being said, compare with competitors, and get clear, actionable steps to improve your visibility.
Here’s what you can do with it:
→ See real AI answers — just what users are actually seeing.
→ Compare with competitors — spot who’s being mentioned and where you stand.
→ Find opportunities — know exactly where to insert your brand into the conversation.
→ Act with clarity — get logical, data-backed steps to boost your presence.
Why now? Because AI search is growing at record speed, and visibility here will define the next winners.
We’d love for you to try First Answer and tell us what you think. 🚀
Special for PH: We’re offering an extended trial to everyone who comments today.
Thanks for checking us out, and I can’t wait to hear your feedback!
— Johanna