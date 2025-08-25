Launching today
Find Anyone’s Email & Cell

Find Anyone’s Email & Cell

Verified emails and direct dials in seconds.

5.03 reviews

59 followers

Visit website
Tired of bouncing emails, outdated data, or paying $500/month just to talk to prospects? Find Anyone’s Work Email, Direct Dial, Get AI Intel & Draft Outreach Instantly.
Find Anyone’s Email & Cell gallery image
Find Anyone’s Email & Cell gallery image
Find Anyone’s Email & Cell gallery image
Find Anyone’s Email & Cell gallery image
Find Anyone’s Email & Cell gallery image
Find Anyone’s Email & Cell gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
SalesSaaSArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Gaurav Bhattacharya
Maker

Hey 👋

At Jeeva, we believe something simple:

Every job is a sales job, whether you're a founder, a freelancer, a recruiter, or a rep your success depends on starting the right conversations.

A huge part of that?

🧠 Finding someone’s verified email or cellphone.


And yet… that’s still weirdly hard.


So today, we’re fixing it and opening it up.

🎯 Introducing: Jeeva’s Free Contact Finder

→ Find Anyone’s Work Email, Direct Dial, Get AI Intel & Draft Outreach Instantly.


Here’s how it works: Just enter a name (LinkedIn, company, or domain = optional)
Behind the scenes, we query 20+ enrichment sources

You get:

✅ Verified work email

✅ Cellphone/direct dial

✅ Confidence score + verified timestamp

✅ AI Intel (title, background, company info, etc.)

✅ 1-click personalized outreach draft (email + LinkedIn)


✨ No scraping. No guesswork. No Credit Card Required.


Built for anyone who sells (or just needs to reach out smartly).

This is your fastest path from contact → conversation.


And just a taste of what the full Jeeva platform can do (fully agentic sales from leads to inbox).


💬 Try it out. Break it. Share it.


Drop PH50 in the comments and we’ll unlock extra 200 emails & 100 cells just for you 🔓


Appreciate the support and would love your thoughts, feedback, and wishes 🙏

https://jeeva.ai/contact-finder

— Gaurav & Team Jeeva

Yash Agrawal
Maker

👋 Hey everyone I'm Yash, part of the team building Jeeva AI.

Today, we're launching something small but mighty: A free tool to find anyone’s work email & direct dial in seconds.

Most tools give you stale data or hoops to jump through.

We built this for anyone who’s ever thought: “I just need their email or phone… right now.”

Here’s what you get with just a name (and optionally LinkedIn/company):

✅ Verified email

✅ Cellphone

✅ AI Intel - like title, company, context

✅ Personalized outreach drafts (email + LinkedIn)

→ No scraping. No guesswork. No credit card required to use.

It’s fast, free, and made for founders, reps, recruiters, and anyone who starts conversations for a living.

Would love to hear what you think!


Try it here → https://jeeva.ai/contact-finder

Inbound
Inbound
The email platform that lets you send, receive emails
Promoted