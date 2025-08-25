Launching today
Jeeva AI
Hey 👋
At Jeeva, we believe something simple:
A huge part of that?
🧠 Finding someone’s verified email or cellphone.
And yet… that’s still weirdly hard.
So today, we’re fixing it and opening it up.
🎯 Introducing: Jeeva’s Free Contact Finder
→ Find Anyone’s Work Email, Direct Dial, Get AI Intel & Draft Outreach Instantly.
Here’s how it works: Just enter a name (LinkedIn, company, or domain = optional)
Behind the scenes, we query 20+ enrichment sources
You get:
✅ Verified work email
✅ Cellphone/direct dial
✅ Confidence score + verified timestamp
✅ AI Intel (title, background, company info, etc.)
✅ 1-click personalized outreach draft (email + LinkedIn)
✨ No scraping. No guesswork. No Credit Card Required.
Built for anyone who sells (or just needs to reach out smartly).
This is your fastest path from contact → conversation.
And just a taste of what the full Jeeva platform can do (fully agentic sales from leads to inbox).
💬 Try it out. Break it. Share it.
Drop PH50 in the comments and we’ll unlock extra 200 emails & 100 cells just for you 🔓
Appreciate the support and would love your thoughts, feedback, and wishes 🙏
→ https://jeeva.ai/contact-finder
— Gaurav & Team Jeeva
