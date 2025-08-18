Launching today
Filtro
Your Product Hunt Filter
12 followers
Your Product Hunt Filter
12 followers
Having a hard time scanning through the product lists? Some product types are not of your interest? You can filter those out using Filtro - Your Product Hunt Filter!
Filtro
Product Hunt doesn’t provide filters for its product lists, which makes it hard to find the products you actually care about. This extension makes it easier to remove irrelevant products so you can focus only on what matters to you.
PS. I really had a hard time looking for products other than AIs. That's why I created this to filter those out for my personal use.
Does it filter products within a single category? What if I want to see products from a specific category? Wouldn't it be easier to enter the category name so it filters and shows me those products? Because right now, as I understand it, when you enter a category, those products are actually removed. Or did I get that wrong?