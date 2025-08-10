Launching today
Embedding Atlas
Compute & interactively visualize large embeddings
6 followers
Compute & interactively visualize large embeddings
6 followers
Embedding Atlas is a tool that provides interactive visualizations for large embeddings. It allows you to visualize, cross-filter, and search embeddings and metadata. Open sourced by Apple.
Looks like Apple is letting their research publish open source projects! If so — that's great news for the OSS ecosystem.
Embedding Atlas Features:
🏷️ Automatic data clustering & labeling: Interactively visualize and navigate overall data structure.
🫧 Kernel density estimation & density contours: Easily explore and distinguish between dense regions of data and outliers.
🧊 Order-independent transparency: Ensure clear, accurate rendering of overlapping points.
🔍 Real-time search & nearest neighbors: Find similar data to a given query or existing data point.
🚀 WebGPU implementation (with WebGL 2 fallback): Fast, smooth performance (up to few million points) with modern rendering stack.
📊 Multi-coordinated views for metadata exploration: Interactively link and filter data across metadata columns.
Check out the demo — impressive this is all done in the browser!