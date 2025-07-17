Launching today
Build interactive web experiences of any kind, powered by AI. Just describe what you want, watch AI bring it to life, customize the details, and embed a lightweight, SEO-friendly script on your site in minutes. No code needed.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Daniel, co-founder of the Common Ninja team - today launching Embeddable. At Common Ninja we built 200+ conversion tools used by over 500,000 businesses, and eventually realized that our library couldn’t keep up with marketers' endless "custom" asks. Every tweak, new behavior, or integration meant dev time, and even our 200 options weren’t cutting it.
That’s when we flipped the script: describe it, build it, ship it - all via AI. No developers, no waiting.
Use it to create interactive experiences like lead capture versions, quizzes, calculators, dashboards - basically anything conversion‑focused that used to take weeks or run you thousands.
Our mission: To give marketers the freedom to create exactly what they need, when they need it. No more compromising with generic templates, no more waiting for busy developers, and no more expensive custom builds.
Here’s your quick launch pitch:
🎯 Prompt-guided builder turns your description into pixel-perfect, branded embeds in seconds
⚡ Blazing-fast code that loads natively (no iframe), optimized for performance & SEO
🔄 Built-in logic flows, data capture, analytics, and integrations (Sheets, Airtable, CRM, LLMs)
Special for Product Hunt:
We’re offering a 50% discount for your first month with code PHLAUNCH50 - just sign up and get started. No demo calls, no hoops.
We’d love your feedback on:
What experience have you wanted to build but couldn’t because devs said no?
What’s the most annoying friction you run into when trying to launch something interactive for marketing?
Which integrations would move the needle most (CRMs, payments, AI, analytics)?
I’ll be in the comments all day, reading feedback and tweaking the roadmap in real-time. Let’s turn your ideas into shipping embed-ready tools!
— Daniel + the Embeddable team
